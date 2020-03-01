Play

Astros' Alex Bregman: Dealing with illness

Bregman has been battling an illness but is expected to return to game action Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 25-year-old remains with the team and is working out at the facility Sunday, so the illness appears to be a minor concern, at most. The illness shouldn't have any impact on Bregman's preparations for Opening Day.

