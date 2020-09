Bregman went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Dodgers.

Bregman displayed a nice piece of two-strike hitting and delivered the go-ahead run as part of a five-run rally in the ninth inning. It was an important win for the Astros, who entered the game losers of eight straight. The base knock was Bregman's first in 14 plate appearances since returning from a hamstring injury