Astros' Alex Bregman: Delivers in clutch

Bregman went 1-for-3 with a walk and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Twins.

The Astros had fallen behind, 3-0, after one inning and spent the rest of the game trying to dig out of the hole. Bregman delivered a two-out, two-run single in the fifth inning to give Houston its first lead, then after Minnesota tied the game in the seventh, the third baseman drove in a run on sacrifice fly for the game-winning hit. Batting third in the order, Bregman is in position to drive in a lot of runs but that wasn't the case early on. After knocking in three runs over the first 14 games, the 25-year-old has plated nine over the last seven games.