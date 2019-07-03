Astros' Alex Bregman: Delivers two runs Tuesday

Bregman went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-8 win over the Rockies.

Bregman delivered a run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning and later doubled home a run in the seventh when the Astros plated four to take the lead for good. Bregman has been in an RBI funk of late and entered Tuesday's game with just one over the previous nine contests. Despite the mini-slump, Bregman leads the Astros with 54 RBI.