Astros' Alex Bregman: Drives in four

Bregman went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Indians.

Bregman extended his hitting streak to eight games in fashion, as he took Mike Clevinger deep in the fifth inning for a three-run home run. It was Bregman's fifth home run this season, and second in five games. Though his season-long numbers still don't match his lofty draft day cost, he has picked up his pace of late scoring six runs, driving in seven and stealing two bases during his current hit streak.