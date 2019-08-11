Astros' Alex Bregman: Drives in three runs

Bregman went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 23-2 win at Baltimore.

Bregman had only the three plate appearances since he made an early exit with the Astros holding a huge lead, yet he still made significant contributions Saturday. The 25-year-old has a .322/.444/.621 slash line with five homers in 25 games since the All-Star break.