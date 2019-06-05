Astros' Alex Bregman: Drives in three

Bregman went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored Tuesday in the Astros' 11-5 win over the Mariners.

The Houston lineup may be missing three of his fellow co-stars in Carlos Correa (ribs), George Springer (hamstring) and Jose Altuve (hamstring), but Bregman's counting stats haven't suffered for it lately. During his ongoing 10-game hitting streak, Bregman has reached base at a .413 percent clip while scoring nine runs and driving in eight.