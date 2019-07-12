Astros' Alex Bregman: Exits early vs. Rangers
Bregman left Thursday's game against Texas after taking a groundball off his chin, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Bregman appeared to be bleeding after a groundball took a bad hop, and he departed the contest shortly after. He'll be considered day-to-day until the extent of the injury becomes known.
