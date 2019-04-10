Astros' Alex Bregman: Exits with hamstring injury

Bregman left Tuesday's game against the Yankees after tweaking his right hamstring, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Bregman sustained the the injury running the bases and was removed during the eighth inning. The 25-year-old is likely to be out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale so he can take advantage of the following off day, but hopes to be ready for Friday's game at Seattle.

More News
Our Latest Stories