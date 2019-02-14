Astros' Alex Bregman: Expanding baseball activities

Bregman (elbow) hit, threw and fielded groundballs Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The star infielder continues to progress well following arthroscopic elbow surgery in January. Bregman has yet to throw to first base after fielding the groundballs, but he did comment that he is throwing harder and farther than he expected to be doing at this point. As long as he doesn't encounter any setbacks, he figures to be fully ready by Opening Day.

