Astros' Alex Bregman: Extends hit streak

Bregman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Bregman extended his hitting streak to six games, a stretch in which he's slugging .792 with three homers, two doubles, six runs scored and nine RBI. The Astros' offense has taken off in June, with Bregman a significant reason why they've scored 5.9 runs per game. In a month when the the team leads MLB in average (.301), OBP (.365) and OPS (.878), the third baseman has posted his best slash line (.286/.354/.629).

