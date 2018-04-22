Astros' Alex Bregman: Extends hit streak to five

Bregman went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-1 win over the White Sox.

It wasn't too long ago that manager A.J. Hinch gave a scuffling Bregman a day off, then dropped him in the order. He responded to the day off by having hit safely in four games -- he has a five-game hitting streak going back to the game before the day off -- including three straight with multiple hits. He's got the average up to .253, but more is expected from the 24-year-old.