Astros' Alex Bregman: Extends hit streak
Bregman went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Giants.
Bregman extended his hitting streak to six games (8-for-23, four extra-base hits) and has reached base safely in 17 of 19 games during the month of May. That shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as it was during May when he started to bust out last season. He's slashing .286/.383/.529 this month, raising his season line to .270/.381/.427. The Albuquerque native may be one of those players whose bat heats up as the weather does.
More News
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart