Astros' Alex Bregman: Extends hit streak

Bregman went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Giants.

Bregman extended his hitting streak to six games (8-for-23, four extra-base hits) and has reached base safely in 17 of 19 games during the month of May. That shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as it was during May when he started to bust out last season. He's slashing .286/.383/.529 this month, raising his season line to .270/.381/.427. The Albuquerque native may be one of those players whose bat heats up as the weather does.