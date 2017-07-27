Astros' Alex Bregman: Feels better Wednesday
Bregman said he felt better Wednesday, a day after his hamstring tightened up while he rounded second base on the way to a triple, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Bregman described his removal from Tuesday's game as precautionary, and the team will reassess his availability for Friday's series-opener in Detroit following Thursday's day off.
