Astros' Alex Bregman: Fuels win with two homers

Bregman went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Cubs.

The injury-ravaged Astros still possess plenty of firepower, as Bregman demonstrated by launching a solo shot off Jon Lester in the third inning and a two-run blast off Brad Brach in the sixth that proved to be the game-winning hit. Bregman's now slashing .271/.395/.573 through 54 games with 17 homers and 38 RBI.