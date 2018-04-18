Astros' Alex Bregman: Gets first day off Wednesday

Bregman is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Bregman will head to the bench for the first time all season after starting each of the first 18 games and going 15-for-70 (.214) with a homer and a stolen base. Marwin Gonzalez will slide to third base in his stead, with Derek Fisher drawing a start in left field as a result.

