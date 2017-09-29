Astros' Alex Bregman: Goes deep off lefty
Bregman went 1-for-5 with a two-run, homer, a walk and another run scored in Thursday's 12-2 win at Boston.
Bregman made it 5-0 with a two-run shot in the second inning. He came into this game slashing .336/.410/.562 against left-handed pitching, so it's not surprising the 2015 second overall pick was able to find success against Boston southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez. Bregman's been productive down the stretch with seven runs scored and eight RBI in his past six games.
