Astros' Alex Bregman: Goes deep twice

Bregman went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in a 15-5 win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Bregman delivered in two RBI opportunities, blasting a two-run home run in the 2nd inning and a three-run home run in the fifth inning. After having only one hit in his last four games, he busted out in a big way with his highest RBI total of the season. The 25-year-old is hitting .277 with 12 home runs and an impressive 26:26 K:BB through 39 games.