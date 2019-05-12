Astros' Alex Bregman: Goes deep twice
Bregman went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in a 15-5 win over the Rangers on Sunday.
Bregman delivered in two RBI opportunities, blasting a two-run home run in the 2nd inning and a three-run home run in the fifth inning. After having only one hit in his last four games, he busted out in a big way with his highest RBI total of the season. The 25-year-old is hitting .277 with 12 home runs and an impressive 26:26 K:BB through 39 games.
