Astros' Alex Bregman: Goes yard Thursday
Bregman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Twins.
Bregman launched his sixth home run of the season in the first inning off Jose Berrios. He now has two home runs in his past three games, bur prior to that had failed to record an extra-base hit for five consecutive contests. All told, his .260/.392/.481 line through 130 plate appearances is largely in like with expectations, especially when considering his strikeout rate is in line with his career norms.
