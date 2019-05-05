Astros' Alex Bregman: Goes yard twice

Bregman went 3-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored Saturday against the Angels.

Bregman popped a solo home run in the first inning off Trevor Cahill and followed that with a three-run shot in the eighth inning against Chris Stratton. He now has eight home runs, four of which have come in his last four games. After a relatively slow start to the season, he now has a .275/.400/.541 line across 135 plate appearances.