Astros' Alex Bregman: Has game-winning hit Wednesday

Bregman went 1-for-3 with a walk and the game-winning RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Orioles.

Bregman, who has started every game so far, is hitting just .200 (5-for-25) through seven games, but has walked seven times and is currently riding a quiet four-game hitting streak. He's a good hitter and will eventually get his timing down.

