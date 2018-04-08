Astros' Alex Bregman: Has improbable walkoff hit
Bregman went 2-for-5 with the game-winning RBI in the 10th inning of Saturday's 1-0 win over the Padres.
Bregman's 10th-inning "single" was a popup that should have been caught, but landed safely between three Padres about 20 feet from home plate. The 24-year-old third baseman, who collected his first multi-hit game of the season, has hit safely in six of nine games but is batting just .206.
