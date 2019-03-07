Astros' Alex Bregman: Held out Thursday

Bregman (back) is not in the lineup for Thursday's spring game against the Marlins, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

Bregman will get the day off after leaving Wednesday's spring game with a sore back. Manager AJ Hinch expects Bregman to be back in the lineup for Friday's exhibition contest.

