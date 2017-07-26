Astros' Alex Bregman: Held out Wednesday

Bregman (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It was expected that manager A.J. Hinch would give the third baseman a day off after leaving Tuesday's contest with right hamstring tightness, and this will provide Bregman with more time to rest, especially with Thursday's scheduled off day looming. In his place, Yulieski Gurriel draws the start at third for the series finale. Bregman should be considered day-to-day for Friday's game, but he will likely return to the lineup for the opener against Detroit.