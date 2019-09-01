Astros' Alex Bregman: Hit streak snapped

Bregman went 0-for-1 with three walks, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

Bregman saw his eight-game hitting streak snapped, but his on-base streak reached 10 games. Despite the lack of hits, he managed to contribute in other ways, delivering a run on a first-inning sacrifice fly and later walking with the bases loaded. Bregman's ,412 on-base percentage ranks fifth in MLB.