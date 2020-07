Bregman went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-6 loss to Seattle.

Bregman has hit safely in all three games thus far, going 3-for-13 with a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored. As one of the Astros' more prolific bats, Bregman has hit third or fourth in the order in 2020.