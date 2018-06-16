Astros' Alex Bregman: Hits ninth home run Friday

Bregman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's win over the Royals.

Bregman took starter Jake Junis deep in the fourth inning for his ninth homer of the year. Bregman has recorded a hit in all but one game so far in June, but his average hasn't moved much at all since most of the efforts have been one-hit games. The 24-year-old still has a healthy slash line of .262/.373/.450 with 20 doubles, 34 RBI and 39 runs scored, all while striking out only 12.4 percent of the time.