site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-alex-bregman-hits-on-field-again | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Alex Bregman: Hits on field again
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bregman (hamstring) took batting practice on the field for a second consecutive day Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Bregman has yet to participate in fielding drills, so it would appear he will not play in Sunday's Grapefruit League opener.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Scott White
• 13 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 13 min read
Scott White
• 13 min read