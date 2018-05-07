Astros' Alex Bregman: Hits second homer Sunday

Bregman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Arizona.

Bregman's homer, his second of the season, gives him hits in five straight games, but like his other hot streaks this season, it's been a quiet (5-for-18, one RBI, two runs) run. He entered Sunday's game ranked 25th among third basemen in ISO (.095).