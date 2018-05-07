Astros' Alex Bregman: Hits second homer Sunday
Bregman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Arizona.
Bregman's homer, his second of the season, gives him hits in five straight games, but like his other hot streaks this season, it's been a quiet (5-for-18, one RBI, two runs) run. He entered Sunday's game ranked 25th among third basemen in ISO (.095).
More News
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Reaches base four times•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Raps three-run double Wednesday•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Extends hit streak to five•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Returns to lineup Thursday•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Gets first day off Wednesday•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....