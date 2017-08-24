Astros' Alex Bregman: Hits third long ball in past five

Bregman went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer Wednesday against the Nationals.

Bregman provided some insurance in the bottom of the eighth inning, turning a narrow two-run lead into an insurmountable five-run advantage. With three home runs in his past five games, Bregman's starting to show the hitting ability that led Houston to take him second overall in the 2015 draft. He's now slashing .278/.357/.487 on the year.