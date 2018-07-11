Astros' Alex Bregman: Hits two home runs

Bregman went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs and a walk in Tuesday's win over the A's.

Bregman tagged Sean Manaea for a solo shot in the first and later hit another off Emilio Pagan in the seventh. Bregman now has 19 home runs and 59 RBI, both of which are in the top five among MLB third basemen, while his 61 runs are tied for the top spot at the position. The 24-year-old is hitting .333/.442/.639 through the first nine games of July.