Astros' Alex Bregman: Hits two home runs
Bregman went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs and a walk in Tuesday's win over the A's.
Bregman tagged Sean Manaea for a solo shot in the first and later hit another off Emilio Pagan in the seventh. Bregman now has 19 home runs and 59 RBI, both of which are in the top five among MLB third basemen, while his 61 runs are tied for the top spot at the position. The 24-year-old is hitting .333/.442/.639 through the first nine games of July.
More News
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Hits 17th home run•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Homer barrage continues Saturday•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Another day, another homer•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Blasts walkoff shot Wednesday•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Four extra-base hits•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Launches seventh June homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All-Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....