Astros' Alex Bregman: Hitting leadoff Saturday

Bregman will hit leadoff in Saturday's game against the Angels.

George Springer has been in the leadoff spot for all but one game since Aug. 14, but he'll sit Saturday, giving Bregman a chance to hit atop the order for the second time this season.

