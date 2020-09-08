site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Alex Bregman: Hitting second in return
By
RotoWire Staff
Bregman (hamstring) is starting at third base and hitting second in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against Oakland, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
As promised, Bregman is off the injured list after missing almost three weeks with a hamstring injury. He may get a maintenance day here and there down the stretch in an effort to prevent re-injury.
