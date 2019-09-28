Astros' Alex Bregman: Homer binge continues

Bregman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 4-0 win over the Angels.

Bregman is up to 41 homers for the year, including six in his last 11 games. The third baseman has added 111 RBI and 120 runs scored in 154 games this season while producing a .296/.421/.595 triple-slash line in what has been a career year.