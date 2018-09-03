Astros' Alex Bregman: Homers again

Bregman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Angels.

Bregman took Junichi Tazawa deep in the in the seventh inning to record his 27th home run of the season and second in as many games. He has already set career-high marks in nearly every offensive category -- stolen bases being the exception -- and is in the midst of a 26 game on-base streak.

More News
Our Latest Stories