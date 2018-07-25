Astros' Alex Bregman: Homers and doubles

Bregman went 2-for-4 with a home run, double, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Bregman got the scoring started early, putting the Astros on the board just two batters into the game with a two-run shot in the top of the first. The 24-year-old has already topped last year's output with 21 home runs and now sits just three RBI away from matching the 71 he totaled last season.