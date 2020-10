Bregman went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a walk and a pair of runs in Monday's ALDS Game 1 win over Oakland.

Bregman scored the first of Houston's 10 runs with a solo homer in the top of the fourth inning. He later came around to score on Carlos Correa's ninth-inning single. He's now homered 11 times in 47 career playoff games.