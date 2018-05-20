Astros' Alex Bregman: Homers in loss
Bregman went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Indians.
Bregman notched his fourth home run of the season in the eighth inning off reliever Neil Ramirez, bringing the Astros within two. His bat has become more potent over the last two weeks, as he's hit safely in 14 of the last 16 games with nine of his 16 hits going for extra bases.
