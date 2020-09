Bregman went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, an RBI triple, a double and another run scored during Thursday's win over the Rangers.

Bregman had a hot night at the plate, starting things off with an RBI triple against Lance Lynn in the first inning, then cranking a two-run home run in the fifth. The 26-year-old then tacked on a double in the sixth, falling just a single shy of the cycle. Bregman now has five long balls this season to go with a .254/.361/.458 slash line.