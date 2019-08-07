Astros' Alex Bregman: Hot start to August

Bregman went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs Tuesday in the Astros' 11-6 win over the Rockies.

Bregman has been one of several Astros to catch fire during the team's 5-0 start in August. The two-time All-Star has turned in multi-hit performances in four of those contests and sports a .545 on-base percentage over that stretch. He'll occupy third base and bat third Wednesday in the series finale.