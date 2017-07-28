Astros' Alex Bregman: In Friday's lineup
Bregman (hamstring) is in the lineup for Friday's series opener in Detroit, Julia Morales of AT&T Sportsnet reports.
Bregman was held out of Wednesday's game after leaving the contest against Philadelphia on Tuesday with right hamstring tightness. The third baseman used Thursday's off day to recover, and slides back into his typical position manning the hot corner while batting eighth for Friday's outing.
