Astros' Alex Bregman: In Friday's lineup

Bregman (hamstring) is in the lineup for Friday's series opener in Detroit, Julia Morales of AT&T Sportsnet reports.

Bregman was held out of Wednesday's game after leaving the contest against Philadelphia on Tuesday with right hamstring tightness. The third baseman used Thursday's off day to recover, and slides back into his typical position manning the hot corner while batting eighth for Friday's outing.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast