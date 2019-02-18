Astros' Alex Bregman: Increases throwing distance
Bregman (elbow) progressed to throwing a baseball past 90 feet over the weekend, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. "I was throwing 90, 95 percent," Bregman said. "I put a little crow hop shuffle into it. Overall, a really, really good day."
After undergoing arthroscopic elbow surgery in January, Bregman had already resumed incorporating some fielding and hitting drills into his regimen, so his ability to make throws over the weekend amounts to another step forward in his recovery. Bregman is expected to gradually increase his throwing distance before likely being cleared to make his Grapefruit League debut in early March. If he experiences no setbacks along the way, his availability for Opening Day won't be in much question.
