Astros' Alex Bregman: Knocks another homer Saturday

Bregman went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a second run scored and a fourth RBI in Saturday's win over the Royals.

Bregman singled and scored in the first inning before taking Burch Smith deep in the ninth inning for his 10th homer of the season -- and second in as many games. The third baseman has now collected a hit in all but one game this month, a 13-game stretch during which he's slashing .278/.344/.630 with five homers, 15 RBI and 13 runs.