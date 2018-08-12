Astros' Alex Bregman: Knocks two hits in loss

Bregman went 2-for-4 with a run scored and one RBI in the 4-3 loss to Seattle on Sunday.

Bregman slapped an RBI single and later scored during Houston's eight inning rally. The 24-year-old is riding a short seven-game hitting streak, raising his season average to .280, just shy of his .284 mark last season. With 22 homers and 73 RBI, Bregman has established himself as a strong fantasy infielder.