Astros' Alex Bregman: Lashes early homer
Bregman went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Tigers.
Bregman opened the scoring in the first inning with his 14th homer of the season. The third baseman is hitting .270 with 34 RBI and 26 runs scored in 42 games this season. He's working on a five-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 7-for-25 with three long balls, eight RBI and six runs scored.
