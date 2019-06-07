Astros' Alex Bregman: Launches 18th homer
Bregman went 3-for-6 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 8-7 extra-innings win over Seattle.
Bregman launched his 18th homer, tying him for second place in the AL, in the fifth inning. He's shouldered a heavy load since the Astros' other top stars (Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and George Springer) landed on the injured list. Since May 25, Bregman has hit safely in 11 of 12 games, posting a slash line of .354/.429/.625 with seven extra-base hits, nine RBI, seven walks and 11 runs scored.
