Astros' Alex Bregman: Launches 29th homer

Bregman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the A's.

With two outs in the fourth inning, Bregman crushed a two-run homer off Mike Fiers to open up the scoring. The 25-year-old is now slashing .277/.405/.554 with a team-leading 29 long balls as he zooms closer to surpassing his career-high of 31 homers set during the 2018 season.