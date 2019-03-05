Astros' Alex Bregman: Launches first spring homer
Bregman started at third base and went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's game against the Mets.
Bregman made his second spring start, though not consecutively, and recorded his first official at-bats. In his first game, he walked twice and was hit by a pitch on his left elbow. There was some bruising but nothing significant. After belting his first spring homer, the 24-year-old Bregman told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com that he still needs to work on his swing after undergoing right elbow surgery in January. He tested the elbow in the field, backhanding a ball wide of third and making the long throw to first for the out. The next milestone for Bregman is playing consecutive games in the field.
