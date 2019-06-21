Astros' Alex Bregman: Launches homer Thursday

Bregman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Thursday's loss to the Yankees.

Bregman was the Astros' leadoff hitter for the seventh consecutive game. He's gone 5-for-24 with three homers, seven RBI and five runs scored while filling in for George Springer (hamstring) in that role.

