Astros' Alex Bregman: Launches seventh home run

Bregman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Rangers.

Bregman chased Cole Hamels from the game in the eighth inning after he got a hold of his seventh home run of the season. His two-hit effort extended his hitting streak to six games, during which he has two home runs, six RBI and five runs scored. Though he doesn't standout in one particular category, Bregman continues to provide solid production across the board.